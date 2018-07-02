Balloons Over Vermilion is seeking volunteers to help with the 2018 festival July 13-14 at the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville.
“Last year we hosted over 22,500 people, over two days at the second annual Balloons Over Vermilion. We couldn’t have done that without our team of 500 plus volunteers.” stated Pat O’Shaughnessy, event co-chair. “And we know that this year will be even better with our communities’ support”, he added.
There are a variety of shifts and positions which need to be filled for the two day event. To make it easier, volunteers can sign up on line at balloonsoververmilion.com and click the menu then the volunteer tab. That links to signup.com which has listings of each job that is available per shift, with brief job descriptions and how many positions remain to be filled for each slot. “Some areas require that you be able to walk and stand for the entire shift, for instance in the parking lots. Hopefully, this will give volunteers a better idea of what to expect”, shared volunteer coordinator Andrea Calamari. “The jobs are great for group activities or individuals looking for service hour credits or just a fun way to experience the event”, she added. If you have questions about volunteering you can contact Andrea at andreac543@comcast.net or 217-304-0718.
All volunteers receive FREE admission on the day of their shift, plus everyone who serves as a volunteer will be entered to win a complete auto detail certificate from World Class Clean Detail and Lube ($130 value) courtesy of Carmack Car Capital or a gift certificate from Rawhide Meat Company.
“This is a great way to be a part of the excitement” remarked Jim Anderson, event co-chair. “We invite everyone to join us in July at Balloons Over Vermilion.”