As participants enter the grounds of the Vermilion Regional Airport on July 13 for Balloon Over Vermilion they will be greeted with hundreds of American flags lining Bowman Avenue and the terminal drive placed carefully by the Patriot Guard Riders.
“We want to show our appreciation for those who serve and have served our great country”, stated Jim Anderson event co-chair.
The patriotic theme continues in Friday’s opening ceremony at 6:00 p.m. that will feature the world-renowned voice of Chicago Blackhawk’s tenor Jim Cornelison singing the National Anthem.
Cornelison is a multi-talented singer who has set the gold standard across the country with his powerful, legendary, traditional rendition of our nation’s most iconic tune.
“You don’t want to miss this exceptional talent right here in our own back yard” said Pat O’Shaughnessy event co-chair. “If you aren’t familiar with him he has many videos on You Tube and his web site is Jimcornelison.com” added O’Shaughnessy.
A Texan T-6 warbird flown by Jay Schroeder will soar overhead immediately following the anthem. First responders and the American Legion Riders motorcycle club will lead the Parade of Pilots as they take the field and prepare for a mass ascension of over 30 hot air balloons. The balloons will return for a massive glow and the evening’s grand finale will feature a new spectacular laser light show.
Saturday’s special events include a classic car show hosted by the Illiana Antique Auto Club, Sand Volleyball tournament and Balloon School.