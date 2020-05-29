The Save the Lorraine Foundation has announced the upcoming production of the musical “The Taffetas!”
The dates for presentation of this show have not been set at this time.
Journey back in time for a fun, nostalgic romp through the songs of ‘50s. A quartet of sisters – THE TAFFETAS – from the Midwest is determined to sing their way onto national television. Enjoy being a part of their debut studio audience as they knock your bobbysocks off with a musical revue paying tribute to the McGuire Sisters, The Fontane Sisters and the Chordettes with hits like “Johnny Angel,” “Mr. Sandman,” “You Belong to Me,” “Sh-Boom,” “Where the Boys Are,” and many more. Be there or be square!
The cast consists of four ladies. Ashley Beauvois will direct this production of “The Taffetas.” The play is presented with permission by Select Entertainment Productions LLC.
Auditions for “The Taffettas” will take place at 6:30 p.m. June 9 at the Lorraine Theatre.
Safe practices will be in place during the auditions. Only one person will be allowed in the auditorium, along with the director and pianist.
Each person auditioning should prepare a 16 bar audition piece. There is a piano at the Lorraine and a pianist will be available to play your selection.