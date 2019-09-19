Arthur “Red” N. Nelson Sr., 91, of Hoopeston, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16, 2019, Iroquois Memorial Hospital, in Watseka.
Red was born on April 15, 1928, in Chicago, the son of George D. and Rose Mary (Wiengart) Nelson. He married Marjorie Malott in Sept. of 1948 and later married Florence Elizabeth Schinkey on Dec. 31, 1955, in Danville. She preceded him in death on Dec. 23, 1992.
A Celebration of Arthur “Red” N. Nelson Sr.’s Life will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with Pastor Phillip Callahan officiating. Burial will follow the service in Rankin Union Cemetery, with full military honors conducted by the Hoopeston American Legion Post #384. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, at Blurton Funeral Home.
