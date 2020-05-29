The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of many Memorial Day ceremonies across the country this year.
Hoopeston’s annual ceremony was among those cancelled, but a group of five area veterans gathered in front of the Floral Hill Cemetery Chapel on May 25 to honor those men and women who have given their lives in service to their country.
Randy Shields, Mike Eckersley, Tom Barrett, Tom Sheridan and Mel Cornell presented an abbreviated service; presenting the colors, offering prayers, singing the national anthem and playing “Taps.” After the ceremony, the group ventured across Floral Hill Cemetery to visit the grave of local veteran PFC Jeffrey Wallace, who was killed while serving in Iraq in 2005.
During the service, Barrett provided a brief speech, discussing the origins of Memorial Day and commenting on the importance of teaching future generations about the traditions surrounding Memorial Day.
Barrett spoke of how the grave of the first soldier to be killed in the Civil War was decorated on June 3, 1861, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch newspaper, and how General John Logan declared May 5, 1868 to be “Decoration Day” to be observed annually and nationwide.
Barrett said he had heard the origins of Memorial Day many times, but there was something that he hadn’t paid much attention to until this year due to the quarantine restrictions.
Barrett said Logan was the commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of and for Union Civil War veterans which was founded in Decatur.
“Right here, in own state, is where a lot of this started,” he said.
Barrett expressed his frustrations that Illinois residents were denied the chance to honor the fallen through the normal Memorial Day services.
He said these restrictions kept veterans from having the chance to show children what Memorial Day really means to veterans and how important it is to honor those who died in service to their country.
“We do this because we respect those who died,” he said. “Those who come behind us will carry on the tradition.”
Barrett said one day the veterans of his generation will be gone and he hopes that those future generation will continue the traditions of honoring the fallen.
“Hopefully, at that time, our kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, will know why these things were done,” he said. “It’s not a three-day weekend to start barbecuing or something like that, it’s to show respect and honor for the men who give their lives, who raised their hands and said ‘I swear I’ll protect the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies foreign and domestic.’”
Barrett said that is why the group gathered on Memorial Day.
“This is why we do this,” he said. “We stand here today, a small group of veterans, to honor those veterans who have gone before us.”
Barrett said they weren’t there to represent any specific organization, they were just a group veterans standing to honor the veterans who had gone before them.
“I hope from now on everybody will remember what Memorial Day means and why we should all gather together and raise a flag in honor of those who have worn their nation’s uniform,” he said.
Speaking after the service, Randy Shields, who organized the informal service, spoke about the motivations behind presenting the service.
Shields said it was sad groups were discouraged from conducting Memorial Day ceremonies this year.
“We are not here to defy federal, state or local law,” he said. “We are here to let wives, children, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, know that there were some who were not going to let this day go by without having a respectful service. We want them to know that their loved ones, ones who have served and who have died, are not forgotten.”
Shields added that they wanted to reminded everyone that they have the freedoms they have because of these men and women who fought and sacrificed for their country.
“Let’s not forget the ones who are still serving and their families too,” he added.