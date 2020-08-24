A total of 1359 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2020 Spring Dean’s List. The total includes 127 students at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus.
To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).
Students earning Dean’s List honors are listed by Illinois counties, cities and towns; as well as other states/towns and other nations.
FORD COUNTY
Gibson City (60936)
Garrett H Wright (Sophomore)
VERMILION COUNTY
Bismarck (61814)
Cole Anderson (Sophomore)
Fairmount (61841)
Timothy Gross (Senior)