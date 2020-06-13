In honor of their outstanding scholastic achievement, the following students have been named to the Parkland College Dean's List for spring 2020.

To make the list, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 grade scale for the semester in which they are being honored.

Students who earn less than 12 hours in that semester can make the dean's list by achieving a 3.5 cumulative GPA for 12 or more hours in the academic year. Dean’s List eligible courses are 100-level courses or higher, i.e. ENG 101.

Area students who made the dean’s list are listed below:

CISSNA PARK

Brenna N Ferguson

Anna Elizabeth Hylbert

Morgan N Kaeb

Trevor J Kaeb

Michael J McCray

Tanner R Young

MILFORD

Andrew J Carlson

Dylan J Janssen

