A total of 665 students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the Fall 2019 semester at Western Illinois University.

Of these, 107 graduates' primary attendance site was the WIU-Quad Cities campus.

Bachelor's degrees were awarded to 657 graduates.

Academic distinction was awarded to baccalaureate graduates who achieved high grade point averages. This includes: Summa Cum Laude, 3.90 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale; Magna Cum Laude, 3.75–3.89 GPA; and Cum Laude, 3.6–3.74 GPA.

Master's degrees were earned by 153 graduates; 6 individuals earned their doctorate degrees in educational leadership. Eight individuals earned post-baccalaureate certificates.

Area students graduating from Western Illinois University include:

- Logan David Edris, of Milford, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Musical Theatre

- Anthony Louis Stoops, of Watseka, Bachelor of Science, Law Enforcement & Justice Administration

- Andrew John Gindi, of Danville, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry

Tags