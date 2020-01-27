A total of 665 students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the Fall 2019 semester at Western Illinois University.
Of these, 107 graduates' primary attendance site was the WIU-Quad Cities campus.
Bachelor's degrees were awarded to 657 graduates.
Academic distinction was awarded to baccalaureate graduates who achieved high grade point averages. This includes: Summa Cum Laude, 3.90 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale; Magna Cum Laude, 3.75–3.89 GPA; and Cum Laude, 3.6–3.74 GPA.
Master's degrees were earned by 153 graduates; 6 individuals earned their doctorate degrees in educational leadership. Eight individuals earned post-baccalaureate certificates.
Area students graduating from Western Illinois University include:
- Logan David Edris, of Milford, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Musical Theatre
- Anthony Louis Stoops, of Watseka, Bachelor of Science, Law Enforcement & Justice Administration
- Andrew John Gindi, of Danville, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry