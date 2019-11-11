Hoopeston Area and Rossville-Alvin School Districts presented Veterans Day programs Monday morning.
At the Hoopeston Area program, the Hoopeston American Legion Color Guard presented the colors and took part in the program.
After Hoopeston Area Middle School Student Council officers led the audience, which included students from across the district, in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, the Hoopeston Community Children’s Choir, the Hoopeston Area High School Choir and the Hoopeston Area High School Band performed various patriotic songs.
Hoopeston Area High School senior Sadie Drayer read her essay on what Veterans Day means to her. You can read her full essay on page 9.
This was followed by the program’s featured speaker, Sgt. Werner Miller.
Miller, who serves a Marine Corps recruiter in Danville, spoke on what Veterans Day means to him and what it means to be a veteran.
“We have Memorial Day, the one that honors the true heroes, the ones who fell for this country,” he said. “So where does Veterans Day come in? Veterans Day, to me, is a day for just ordinary people.”
Miller said veterans are just ordinary people who chose to take another path.
“I, myself, everybody here who served, we’re just regular people who took a different path,” he said.
Miller discussed the sacrifices a veteran makes when they choose to enter the military.
“We gave up a home life, we left the comforts of our homes, our families to go off and protect the freedoms that we have today,” he said. “That is what Veterans Day means to me.”
Miller spoke of how veterans often miss the holidays with their families and important milestones, such as the birth of their first born child, while serving their country.
Miller implored people to take the time, not just on Veterans Day, but everyday, to thank veterans for what they have sacrificed for their country.
“Let’s take the time this day, but not only this day but every single day after this, to remember that and thank our veterans,” he said.
Miller said the threats to America will never stop and that’s why veterans are needed to protect the country.
“The global war on terrorism is never going to have an end,” he said. “And that’s why we need our veterans, to help us protect this country.”
Following Miller’s speech, local veterans were recognized during the playing of a medley of Armed Forces anthems. The program concluded with the playing of “Taps” and the Placement of the Helmet in memory of soldiers lost.
In Rossville, several groups of students performed a variety of poems and songs during the Veterans Day program.
Following these performances, four junior high school students read essays on what Veterans Day means to them. Read their essays in full on page 10.
Rossville Mayor Dick Queen served as the featured speaker for the program and recited a poem in honor of veterans who have passed away. To read the poem in full, see page 11.
The program concluded with all of the students gathered in the gym singing “God Bless the USA” with audience members singing along. As students returned to their classrooms, they stopped to thank the local veterans who were lined up in the gym. The school also offered a meal for local veterans to enjoy after the program.
Check www.thehoopestonchronicle.com this week for videos from both programs.