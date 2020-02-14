U.S. Census jobs are available around the area this spring.
This a part-time, temporary employment.
The Hoopeston Public Library and Watseka Public Library will host outreach events for Census positions this week.
For more information, stop by the Hoopeston Public Library from 1:30-5 p.m. Feb. 20 to meet with a U.S. Census representative who will be present to answer questions and help sign-up anyone interested in becoming part of the 2020 Census team.
State House Representative Tom Bennett will host a 2020 Census Outreach Meeting at the Watseka Public Library on Feb. 21 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Presenter, Linda Steinberg, Special Projects Coordinator at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, will discuss several important topics relating to the census.
Discussion will include the significance of Census 2020 participation, debunking misconceptions, and unveiling the facts about being counted.
Topics to be covered are: Census “Complete Count Committees”, the Census Process and its Importance, and Solutions to Various Issues. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
A sign up for future training will be also be conducted. This “2020 Census 101 Training” is ideal for community leaders and organizations who plan on working with the Regional Intermediary to conduct the Census outreach. It’s also for anyone who wants the knowledge to be able to assist someone with the Census, and is required if an organization would like to provide a Census Hub, a place where people can come to take the Census online or by phone.
The census count determines the allocation of U.S. House of Representatives seats and of federal resources, which are distributed proportionally to the population count. If a state is under counted, it could possibly receive less representation in Congress and fewer federal resources. It is important that every Illinoisan be counted to prevent the potential loss of representation and Federal funds.
All interested citizens and civic leaders are invited to attend this important outreach meeting. The meeting is free and open to the public. Please call the Library at 815-432-4544 for further information or to sign up for the meeting so adequate materials may be prepared.