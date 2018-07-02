Rossville will celebrate Independence Day will a parade down Illinois Route 1, starting at the grade school and ending at Christman Park, starting at 11 a.m. with parade entries lining up at 10:30 a.m.
Prizes will be given out for decorated entries in the fair.
After the parade, the Rossville Area Fire Protection District will present their annual water slide in Christman Park, while the Rossville American Legion will offer a fish fry at noon in the park.
Duck races will take place at 4 p.m. in Christman Park and fireworks will be presented at dusk.
Hoopeston residents will have to wait a few weeks for their fireworks.
Instead of offering a fireworks display on the fourth, Hoopeston’s fireworks display will take place in conjunction with the “Thunder in the Corn” Tractor, which is being coordinated by the Hoopeston Area FFA Alumni Association, July 21.
The Lucas Oil Silver Series “Thunder in the Corn” Truck and Tractor Pull will start at 5:30 p.m. in the McFerren Park Annex with the gates opening at 4 p.m. with an admission of $12.
Fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m. near the Hoopeston Soccer Complex.