Children from a few area daycare centers are taking part in a cultural exchange with students from St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Barbara McVicker, who operated Miss Barbara’s Schoolhouse in Hoopeston many years, coordinated the exchange.
McVicker, who is teaching kindergarten in St. Croix, contacted Mustard Seed Christian Daycare and local daycare provider Mary Perez about organizing an exchange between her students and local youths earlier this year.
McVicker said her students are drew pictures about life on the island and sent them to local youths. Local youths, in turn, drew pictures and sent back questions for the St. Croix students.
McVicker hopes these exchanges will help learn more about the world.
“This helps them to learn about other places and expand their learning experiences in many areas,” she said. “This encourages them to want to learn and do great things.”
McVicker said has been featured in the local newspaper in St. Croix for a project they did on being a good citizen. The class also received a visit from Miss St. Croix Izhani Rosa. Rosa spoke to the class about mental illness.
In addition to the exchanges with local daycare providers, McVicker said she also sent pictures from her class to Mike Bane and Jackie Romine as both had sent letters to her students around Christmas time.
McVicker said she is anxious to see some of the questions students from the Hoopeston and Rossville area have for her students.
She sees this project as a way for students to learn and develop new skills in a fun way.
“This program enables young children to learn in a fun way and develop so many skills,” she said.
Mustard Seed Christian Daycare Center Director Nicole Gregory said that she had discussed the project with McVicker a while ago and when McVicker started teaching in the Virgin Islands again they decided to move forward with it.
Gregory, who spoke with The Chronicle in late January, said this will be the first project of this type students at Mustard Seed have taken on and she’s eager to see how it goes.
“I’m really interested to see what kinds of doors this opens up for our kids,” she said.
Gregory said that McVicker’s students will be corresponding with Mustard Seed’s preschool students exchanging pictures and journal entries.
“Sharing information about our environments,” she said. “How they’re similar and how they’re different.”
Gregory gave the example of students, after it snowed in late January, drew several snow-related pictures and told the teachers what they’re pictures were about, while other students drew pictures of what they brought for show-and-tell.
Gregory and Mustard Seed’s preschool teachers have discussed possibly taking students on trips to see the fire station, ambulance station, village hall and post office as the weather gets warmer.
She said they’ll take pictures of those trips and send them along with a description of the trips to students in McVicker’s class. Gregory also hoped to look into setting up a weekly or periodic video chat between students at Mustard Seed and McVicker’s students.
Gregory also looks forward to having the students exchange pictures of different flora and fauna from around the area with the St. Croix students.
Beyond that, Gregory would like to see about having students exchange some of their favorite children’s books with McVicker’s students to see and learn from the differences in the books.
Gregory said the students were eager to learn more about the Virgin Islands as a result of the project.
“This is going to spark some interest in the geography of their space,” she said. “And, hopefully, get them a little more interested in the geography of our space.”
She also hopes this project will spark more of an interest in learning how to write for some of the older students who are going into kindergarten.
Gregory wants the students to be curious about the world around them.
“We live in a very small area and I want them to be curious about the world around them,” she said. “If you can open up those little windows to say here’s a really neat place and there are some really neat things to see there, that may make them more curious about other places.”