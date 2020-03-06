The annual Vermilion County Conservation Foundation Sportsman’s Banquet will be held March 14at the Sleepy Creek Vineyards Banquet Facility, Fairmount; doors open at 5 p.m.
This fun and exciting event is for all outdoor recreation enthusiasts who wish to support the Vermilion County Conservation District – your county parks. All proceeds stay in Vermilion County.
Your ticket includes: hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m.
A variety of auction, raffle and prize items include gift baskets, home decorative items, outdoor recreation equipment and accessories, guns, dinner for six at the Pioneer Cabin
Limited seating is available, so get your tickets now at the Kennekuk Visitor Center, 22296 Henning Rd., Danville. Sponsorships are available for $250, includes two tickets and a 1 in 5 chance to win a gun. Adult $35; Youth $15; Couple $50. Please call 217-442-1691 for more information.