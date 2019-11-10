Central Illinois residents can kick off the holiday season with the 2019 OSF Festival of Trees which runs Nov. 16-20 at the David S. Palmer, 100 W. Main Street, Danville.
This year’s theme is Spread the Cheer.
Attendees will enjoy spectacular themed trees and showcases on the arena floor, entertainment, build your own stuffed animal, children’s crafts, gingerbread cookies, events, raffle items and more!
“To bring families back year after year, we want to bring back the favorites they love, and also give them new experiences,” said Festival of Trees Event Coordinator Angie Lazzell. “We’ve got a schedule full of fun and exciting events, activities and entertainment for everyone.”
For families there is a holiday breakfast, family pajama party, Olaf & Friends, Princess Tea Party, and the family night BINGO. Adult only events include the ladies luncheon, Craft Beer & Trivia, art party, and a Senior Celebration.
New this year is an escape room that will provide a great team building opportunity.
For a complete list of activities, days and times, visit osfhealthcarefoundation.org/festivaloftrees/
Tickets can be purchased at the David S. Palmer Arena box office, by calling (800) 514-3849, or online at palmerarena.com.
Volunteers are still needed for a variety of duties throughout the event. Call the Festival volunteer line at (217) 597-9860 and leave a message, or email Mary McMillan, volunteer chairperson, at mcmillanm@danville118.org.
The Platinum Sponsor for the 2019 Festival of Trees is the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation and the Diamond Sponsor is Iroquois Federal. Proceeds from the Festival of Trees will help individuals with transportation challenges get to medical appointments with the purchase of a Medivan. In addition, proceeds will benefit areas of greatest need within OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.