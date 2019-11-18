Annabelle Bird, 95, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 9:42 a.m. Nov. 12, 2019 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
She was born April 28, 1924, in Hoopeston, the daughter of William Horace and Anna Frederika (Wahlfeldt) Lingley. She married Willis L. Bird on Feb. 4, 1945, at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2019.
Funeral services were conducted Nov. 18 at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ 502 E. Main St. in Hoopeston, with the Rev. Tom Cici officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.