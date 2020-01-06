Ann Joyce Alexander
Ann Joyce Lewis Alexander died peacefully at Franciscan Alliance Hospital in Crawfordsville, Ind., on Dec. 31, 2019.
She was born in Chicago on June 2, 1933 to Herman W. and Flora W. Lewis, both deceased. In 1977, she married Carlyle V. Alexander (deceased) of Goodwine. They made their home in rural Goodwine and in later years moved to Danville.
As Joyce requested, a private grave side service was held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Floral Hill Cemetery, in Hoopeston, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society, Salvation Army, and/or Bowman Avenue Methodist Church of Danville.
