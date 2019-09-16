Screen Shot 2019-09-16 at 11.56.32 AM.png

ALIVIA DONNA BANE

Abigail and Alexander Bane welcomed their child, a girl, into the world at 6:14 p.m. Aug. 26, 2019 at Gibson Area Hospital.

Alivia Donna Bane weighed nine pounds, six ounces and was 21 inches tall at the time of her birth.

Her maternal grandparents are: Ron and Eileen Wollums, of Gibson City.

Alivia’s paternal grandparents are: Tim and Jody Bane, of Gibson City.

Tags