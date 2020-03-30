Alice V. McFadden, 89, formerly of Danville, passed away on March 25th, 2020 at the Villas of Hollybrook in Morton, IL.
Alice was born on February 23rd, 1931 in Rossville, IL, the daughter of Robert Earl and Agnes (McCluskey) Wood. She was first married to Jack Fisher and later married to Joseph McFadden in January of 1977.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph McFadden, of Danville; one son, Steven (Terrie) Fisher of Pagosa Springs, CO; one daughter, Nancy (Mike) Minesinger of Morton, IL; one sister, Virginia Morts of Hoopeston, IL; as well as five grandchildren: Jason, Weston, Ryan, Daniel, and Katie; six great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Ronald, Gordon, and Dan Wood.
Alice was raised in Hoopeston, one of five children. She attended Hoopeston schools and John Greer High School. In her youth, she was a lifeguard, a cheerleader, and enjoyed playing tennis with her brothers. Having so many siblings and growing up during the Depression and WWII made Alice a strong, resilient woman. She was very proud of being a registered nurse, graduating from what is now Lakeview College of Nursing in 1952. For a short while, Alice worked at Lakeview Hospital and the Danville Care Center. In 1968 she furthered her career at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Danville, retiring in 1991. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts such as cross-stitching, reading mystery novels, raising and showing French bulldogs, cross-country traveling with Joe on their Gold Wing motorcycle, as well as motor-homing. Alice had many dear friends, both local and in Florida where she and Joe would winter.
A private, family-only Celebration of Life was conducted March 30 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N Vermilion St. Danville. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Robbie Ketcherside officiated. Burial took place at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Lakeview College of Nursing Alumni Association, 903 N. Logan Ave, Danville, IL 61832.
