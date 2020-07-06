The Hoopeston Jaycees announced Monday night that the 77th National Sweetcorn Festival has been postponed until next year.
The Jaycees made the following post on the National Sweetcorn Festival Facebook page Monday night:
"After thoughtful discussion with our members, the community, vendors, and our insurance providers; we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 77th National Sweetcorn Festival to September 2-6, 2021. A large part of our decision was based on our insurance providers not covering this year's event. Please respect our decision-making. We will see you all in 2021!"