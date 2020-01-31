Kids test out a paddlewheel during January's Design Squad session at the Hoopeston Public Library. The monthly program, co-sponsored by WILL Media, offers grade school students a chance to work on their engineering skills.
Photos contributed
Ladies show off the snowflake wall decorations they made during a free craft event on Jan. 13 at the Hoopeston Public Library