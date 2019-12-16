Hoopeston Area schools present Christmas Concerts Jordan Crook Jordan Crook Author email 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 2 The Hoopeston Area High School Varsity Choir sings "Christmas Pops Trio" during Sunday's Christmas Concert. The John Greer Cadet Band performs during last week's Christmas Concert. See more photos on pages 6. See video from the Concert at www.thehoopestonchronicle.com. Photos by Jordan Crook Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jordan Crook Author email Follow Jordan Crook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Upcoming Events Dec 16 Christmas at the Haan Museum Mon, Dec 16, 2019 Dec 17 Christmas at the Haan Museum Tue, Dec 17, 2019 Dec 17 Storytime at Central Citizens' Library District Tue, Dec 17, 2019 Dec 18 Christmas at the Haan Museum Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 19 Christmas at the Haan Museum Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News: Herald Journal Breaking News: Hoopeston Chronicle Breaking News: Iroquois County's Times-Republic Breaking News: Kankakee Valley Post News Breaking News: Newton County Enterprise Breaking News: Rensselaer Republican Breaking News: The Lafayette Leader Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican) Daily Headlines: Herald Journal Daily Headlines: Hoopeston Chronicle Daily Headlines: Iroquois County's Times-Republic Daily Headlines: Kankakee Valley Post News Daily Headlines: Newton County Enterprise Daily Headlines: Rensselaer Republican Daily Headlines: The Lafayette Leader Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican) Manage your lists