Hoopeston Area Superintendent Robert Richardson wants to be inundated with questions for the school district’s upcoming Community Engagement Forum at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Lorraine Theatre.
Richardson said website links have been set up to allow district residents to provide their input at https://forms.gle/o4EkHoPwaWPasanH8.
For those who aren’t able to access the website or would prefer to provide written input or questions, these can be sent to the Hoopeston Area School District office at 615 E. Orange St., Hoopeston, IL 60942 or to The Chronicle at 308 E. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.
“We want people to send us questions that they want answered,” he said. “I’m going to go over a brief overview of the school process, we’ll probably touch on budgeting and things of that sort, but the main focus is to answer the questions they have. It really depends on the feedback we get from the community.”
Richardson wants to get as much feedback from the community as possible.
While Richardson said they will have to wait to hear from the community before they can really say what will be discussed during the forum, he anticipates that discipline will be one of the issues community members will have questions about.
Richardson said there will be information he can’t discuss during the forum, such as specific instances of student discipline information, but he’ll be able to share his philosophy on issues affecting the district and what he wants to push district administrators and staff to follow through with.
Richardson hopes to make the forum an annual event as he has heard from administrators in other districts that having this kind of open event with the community can be beneficial.