Hoopeston Area Middle School students Wyatt Eisenmann and Nicole Foley were presented the American Legion Award May 20 at Hoopeston Area Middle School.
Hoopeston Area Middle School Principal Michelle White said the American Legion Award is intended to honor students who demonstrate excellent character.
Specifically, she said, they exemplify the following qualities: courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship, and service.
“Each year, our eighth grade teachers nominate six girls and six boys they feel demonstrate these qualities. The entire staff then votes on the one girl and one boy they feel is the strongest example of these qualities,” White said. “We are very proud to honor Wyatt and Nicole with this award.”
Asked how it felt to win the award, Eisenmann said it was exciting, while Foley said she was somewhat surprised to win it.
Both students are involved in various activities at school.
Foley is a part of the Middle School Show Choir, while Eisemann is a member of the school’s baseball, basketball and track teams.
Both were asked why they felt they exemplified the characteristics associated with the American Legion Award.
Eisenmann said he tries to be a leader while playing sports and looks to help his teammates and fellow students whenever possible.
“I’d say I’m just a good leader in general,” he said.
Foley said she considers one of the main parts of being a leader is to always stick up for one another.
“Don’t bring each other down,” she said. “Just don’t let people get you down. Be what you are.”