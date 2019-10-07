Hoopeston Area High School students take part in pep rally Jordan Crook Jordan Crook Author email 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 5 Hoopeston Area High School football player Chris Catron takes part in the cheer competition during Friday's Homecoming Pep Rally. Photos by Jordan Crook Hoopeston Area's Josh Delfino competes in one of the activities during Friday's Homecoming Pep Rally. Hoopeston Area High School teachers compete in the tug of war against students during Friday's Homecoming Pep Rally. Hoopeston Area High School struggle as they pull against their teachers in a game of tug of war during Friday's Homecoming Pep Rally. Hoopeston Area High School show their school spirit during Friday's Homecoming Pep Rally. See more photos at www.thehoopestonchronicle.com. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jordan Crook Author email Follow Jordan Crook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Upcoming Events Oct 7 EXHIBIT: Breaking It Down: The Elements of Art Mon, Oct 7, 2019 Oct 8 EXHIBIT: Breaking It Down: The Elements of Art Tue, Oct 8, 2019 Oct 8 Storytime at Central Citizens' Library District Tue, Oct 8, 2019 Oct 9 EXHIBIT: Breaking It Down: The Elements of Art Wed, Oct 9, 2019 Oct 10 EXHIBIT: Breaking It Down: The Elements of Art Thu, Oct 10, 2019 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News: Herald Journal Breaking News: Hoopeston Chronicle Breaking News: Iroquois County's Times-Republic Breaking News: Kankakee Valley Post News Breaking News: Newton County Enterprise Breaking News: Rensselaer Republican Breaking News: The Lafayette Leader Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican) Daily Headlines: Herald Journal Daily Headlines: Hoopeston Chronicle Daily Headlines: Iroquois County's Times-Republic Daily Headlines: Kankakee Valley Post News Daily Headlines: Newton County Enterprise Daily Headlines: Rensselaer Republican Daily Headlines: The Lafayette Leader Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican) Manage your lists