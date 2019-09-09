Hoopeston Area High School recently earned the Silver Medal for Freshmen Success 101/Career Choices Program.
Silver Medal Award distinction signifies that, based on the research and experience of Academic Innovations, Hoopeston Area High School’s Freshman Success 101/Career Choices program is being developed and implemented in a way that will positively impact the culture of Hoopeston Area High School while preparing students for a self-sufficient adulthood.
Based on the Career Choices Medal program process, Academic Innovations recognized Hoopeston Area High School for demonstrating excellence in the following areas: Course Content, Instructors guides/Resources, Utilizing the 10-year Plan, Scope and Sequence,
Professional Development and Program Assessment.