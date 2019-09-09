Freshman Success Award Pic 1.jpg

Freshman Success Teacher Suzanne Boyer stands with one of her students, Brian Armstrong, after the class recently earned an award.

Hoopeston Area High School recently earned the Silver Medal for Freshmen Success 101/Career Choices Program.

Silver Medal Award distinction signifies that, based on the research and experience of Academic Innovations, Hoopeston Area High School’s Freshman Success 101/Career Choices program is being developed and implemented in a way that will positively impact the culture of Hoopeston Area High School while preparing students for a self-sufficient adulthood.

Based on the Career Choices Medal program process, Academic Innovations recognized Hoopeston Area High School for demonstrating excellence in the following areas: Course Content, Instructors guides/Resources, Utilizing the 10-year Plan, Scope and Sequence,

Professional Development and Program Assessment.

