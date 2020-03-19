On Monday, Indiana Gov Holcomb ordered bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close their dining-in options.
The Hillsboro Hustle shut down and then watched on Tuesday children in town walk to and from the park, gas station, and downtown.
Owner Amy Musser wondered about those kids needing lunches with school suspended and families possibly out of work due to the coronavirus closings.
Musser said, “We talked and prayed, then chose to help out those children.”
A doorbell is now in place at Hillsboro Hustle for children or adults to ring for service to pick up a free lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday as long as needed or able.
On Wednesday four children picked up their free lunch sack, she said.
Staff from Hillsboro Hustle delivered meals to three residences in the rural area to elderly people, one a diabetic trying to stay isolated.
Musser shared, “Donations are welcome to aid our effort. We’ve received packaged pudding and raisins to include in the lunches.”
Call 765-798-2126 in advance to order or ring the doorbell by the green door to request a lunch. The options for lunches are turkey, hot dog or PB&J with chips and drink.