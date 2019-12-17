As this year comes to a close, we'd like to honor the heroes who have graced our pages and our lives in 2019.
February — The Keener Township Vol. Fire Department had one cadet and two firefighters in training. Tristan Pyzynski, the cadet, trained alongside the probationary firefighters as they learned and practiced the many areas a firefighter must know from fire science and suppression to vehicle extrication and more.
March — CASA volunteers are heroes for children. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers represent children in court. Indiana law requires all abused and neglected children to have a CASA volunteer to represent their needs and concerns in court.
May — Earth heroes: Perkins Good Earth Farm offers fresh veggies from spring through fall. The farm, near DeMotte, if run by Dan and Julie Perkins, advocates for healthy farming, eating and living.
July — First Church Jail Ministry begins at the Jasper County Jail. Volunteers visit the jail each week with a separate worship area for men and women. Every Sunday, the church service is live-streamed to the jail for the inmates who want to attend. Lives are being changed as they come to know Jesus as their Savior and are baptized at the jail.
August — Former KV grad received the Porter County Sheriff's Deputy of the Year award and a Medal of Honor for actions that saved two officers from injury or death.
September — Tim Flinn, the Jasper County Veterans Service Officer served in the U.S. Navy in the military police, serving a 20 year career.
October — Howard Trembly served in the Army after graduating high school in 1977. He was assigned a tour of duty at the Korean Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.