The Hoopeston Area High School Student Council will sponsor its 29th annual Senior Citizen Sweetheart Banquet at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 in Hoopeston Area High School gym.
Any Hoopeston are or Rossville senior citizens interested in attending the banquet are asked to call the high school at 217-283-6661 and leave their name and how many will be attending in their party. This needs to be done on or before Feb. 7 as the organizers will need to order the food for the meal.
The meal is dine-in only, no carry-outs will be available.