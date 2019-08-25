Gwendolyn G. Brown, 79, of Hoopeston, passed away at 3:20 p.m. Aug. 17, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare, in Paxton.
Gwendolyn was born on November 11, 1939, in Lincoln, the daughter of Ralph and Beulah (Tyler) Glover. She married Roy Brown on June 16, 1957, in Danville. He preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 2008.
Graveside Services were Aug. 20 at Floral Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Tom Cici officiating.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home, in Hoopeston to assist them in honoring Gwendolyn’s life.