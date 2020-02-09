“As each one has received a gift, minister it to one another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God. If anyone speaks, let him speak as the oracles of God. If anyone ministers, let him do it as with the ability which God supplies, that in all things God may be glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom belong the glory and the dominion forever and ever. Amen,” I Peter 4:10-11.
The New Testament has much to say about spiritual gifts. A spiritual gift is an endowment or extraordinary power given by the Holy Spirit. The Greek language uses the word charisma, which means, a gift of grace. There are multiple scriptural references to spiritual gifts. These may include motivational gifts, such as prophecy, ministry, teaching, exhortation, giving, leading and mercy (Romans 12:6-8), with manifestations to the world, such as wisdom, knowledge, faith, healings, miracles, prophecies, discernment, tongues (languages) or interpretation of tongues (I Corinthians 12:7-11).
Within the church, much attention is given to discovering one’s own spiritual giftedness or even to pursuing a certain spiritual gift. Before we get too far in our discussion, we should come to understand one critical point; the real spiritual gift is the Holy Spirit Himself. As the Apostle Peter was preaching to an eager crowd on the day of Pentecost, he encouraged them to, “Repent”(turn from sin to God), “and…be baptized” (because their sins were forgiven in Christ), “…And you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit,” Acts 2:38. God’s Holy Spirit is the Gift promised to everyone who yields their life to Jesus Christ as Savior. Let’s pause and reflect on the verses from I Peter above and see what the Apostle, under the direction of the Holy Spirit, instructed concerning the gifts.
— As each one has received: note that Peter understood that each person in the church (believers in Jesus) were uniquely endowed with extraordinary power by the Holy Spirit.
— Minister to one another: The power granted to the church was to be used in ministry to each other. It was to be a collective effort to equip the church; to encourage, unify their faith, share understanding and knowledge, remain sound in doctrinal truth (teaching), avoid false teaching, display love and individual growth in Christlikeness, all for the good, health and growth of the entire church, Ephesians 4:11-16.
— As good stewards: A steward is someone who takes care of what belongs to someone else. Christians are to be stewards of the Spirit of Christ (the Holy Spirit) who is given to each one the moment of their conversion. We do not control, manage, or exercise God’s powerful Gift to us apart from His own will. He Himself chooses how, when and by what manifestation His power (gifting) will work through us for His glory, I Corinthians 12:11.
— Manifold grace: The gift of God’s Spirit is given by grace. Grace is the unmerited (undeserved and unearned) favor of God. We are saved by grace (Ephesians 2:8) and we are to live by grace (Romans 12:6) according to the outworking of the Spirit of God through us. The caveat to living by grace is that we must be emptied of selfish pride and self-determinism and let the Spirit of God fill us daily, “Be filled with the Spirit,” (Ephesians 5:18-19).
— Ability which God supplies: If we are determined to impose our own wills using our own natural resources, we cannot be an effective channel for the gifts of the Spirit to operate through us. The Apostle Paul understood this truth, as can be concluded from his statement in Galatians 2:20, “I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God who loved me and gave Himself for me.” Our lives must be surrendered to God (i.e., crucified to self) for the life of Christ (His Spirit) to live through us and manifest Himself supernaturally by His spiritual graces (gifts).
— That God may be glorified through Jesus Christ: As long as our lives operate under the power of our own natural abilities, strengths and plans, the watching world will not know anything of the power of God. But when God’s people accomplish things that can only be explained through the power of God’s Spirit working through them, then all the glory goes to God. When things are happening in the church that only God can accomplish (people being saved, repenting of sins, reconciled broken relationships, enduring persecution and suffering, love for each other) then the watching world will see and know the goodness of God and give Him glory through Jesus Christ.
The Father’s gift to humanity is Jesus Christ the Savior. Jesus’s gift to the church is His indwelling Spirit. The Christian’s gift to God is to bring Him glory by obeying His will and allowing His Spirit to work unhindered. Regardless of how the work of the Holy Spirit manifests in a person’s life (what giftedness is expressed) we know that His strength is made perfect in weakness, 2 Corinthians 12:9. We are simply surrendered vessels through which God is to do accomplish His purposes. It would serve the church well to remember this, as Roy Hession expressed well in his book, Be Filled Now:
“The Spirit’s fullness is not the reward of our faithfulness, but God’s gift for our defeat. He was not given to the disciples in Acts 28 as the culmination and reward of their wonderful service, but in Acts 2 when they had proved themselves cowards, meeting behind barred door.”
It’s all of grace—and that’s the Good News from First Baptist.