With so much uncertainty in the world we live in today, it’s just nice to return to some sense of normalcy. That’s just what this year’s golf teams intend to do as they set out to start their season.
The Clifton Central golf team is off to a successful start on their season, which began on Aug. 25. The team is currently sitting at a record of 2-1 so far. For the boys, seven out of 15 are seniors – many of which are former football players, but due to the pandemic are unable to play this fall. The girls’ side touts six seniors out of the teams’ seven players. The team will look to improve their record when they head to Cardinal Creek on Sept. 9 to take on Beecher on the road.
Last year’s Iroquois County golf tournament champions, Iroquois West, will be returning three seniors this year in Kade Kimmel, Jack McMillan, and Jack Pree. Also returning this season is junior, Ryan Tilstra. Not only did Tilstra manage to finish in the number one spot in last year’s county tournament, he also managed to advance to sectionals alongside Kimmel in El Paso. So far, the boys are 9-0 on the season and will look to keep up their successful year. The team is fairly moderate in terms of numbers with 13 athletes out for competition this year.
On the girls’ end for IW, the team will return one senior in Taylor Talbert. Juniors McKinley Tilstra, Destiny Thomas, and Clarissa Garcia will also look to help lead the seven-man roster. The girls are currently sitting at a 3-2 record so far this season.
For many teams, working through the mandates put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge so far in the young season. This year, each team is required to receive temperature checks at the start of each practice, maintain social distancing, and refrain from using any equipment other than their own.
“The biggest adjustment we have had to make is the wearing of masks,” said Cissna Park’s head coach, Carin Chrastka.
“This is very difficult to do when you are outside in 90 degree weather, but we make adjustments with varying practice times and the occasional online “practices” to focus on rules of the game.”
Cissna Park’s roster is made up of nine golfers on the boy’s side, as well as another four for the girls.
“Our team is competing about where I expected us to be,” Chrastka said. “We are 3-6 for the season. I view us as more of a low-mid tier team.” Chrastka added that while she doesn’t feel her team necessarily has the ability right now to compete with some of the other teams in the area, she feels her team’s consistency in their performance allows for them to maintain their competitiveness.
Another one of the many teams that have been making adjustments due to the COVID-19 mandates is Watseka.
“My kids aren’t the type to complain,” said Watseka head coach, Darin Hartman. “There have been no complaints and they’ve been good about it all and I think that all goes back to what type of kids they are.”
This year’s Watseka boys’ golf team has seen very high numbers. Twenty-two athletes make up the boys roster, while the girls team adds another nine into the mix.
“We had some kids come out that were football or soccer players this year,” said Hartman.
“So, some of those kids haven’t done anything for five months or so and if they’re willing to come out and work hard and put in the time and effort I am willing to let them do just that.”
The boys’ team will be looking to make up for lost ground with last year’s state qualifier Lukas Ball graduating last year.
“It’s a big hit when you lose your number one,” said Hartman. “But, my top four or five are going to post respectable scores. I’ve been pleasantly surprised so far with those guys. I would say Jordan Schroeder is really my leader right now. We’ve also got Zach Hickman and Adam Norder that are both juniors but are going to be asked to be leaders for us and then we’re also looking to Ty Berry. He didn’t play as a sophomore but came back out as a junior and is going to be a welcome addition.”
The girls’ team suffered a loss as well with the team unable to return Hailey Noel. But, Natalie Schroeder returns as a team leader alongside fellow seniors Carolyn Dickte and Haley Essington.
Donovan’s golf program has a new head coach this season. Kevin Venner, who previously spent time coaching golf at West Caroll has taken the reins and is working with his athletes with the hopes of improving their game.
“I’ve really enjoyed it so far,” said Venner. “Right now, we are working on managing the golf course and not necessarily taking out the driver on every hole. So, we’ve been working on our skills and they are great kids and I’ve really enjoyed them. Hopefully we can improve over time.”
Venner added that he’d like to make golf a more prevalent sport in Donovan and is hoping to increase the team’s numbers.
“I want these kids to enjoy with the same passion that I do,” he said. “It’s a life time sport and I’ve tried to incorporate that with them and show them that this is something that you can do for the rest of your life.”
Currently, the team is working with a six man roster, with no members on the girls’ side. The lack of girls is something Venner also hopes to eradicate as well.
Milford also welcomed a new coach this season after the retirement of long time coach, Sharon Glasgow. Josh DeBolt, who is also an assistant baseball coach, is looking forward to his first season leading Milford and is optimistic about his team’s abilities.
“I didn’t really have any expectations going in other than just try to enjoy the time with the kids,” he said. “I enjoy coaching and being with the kids and they’re really good at helping each other out. So I think this year is going to be good.”
“We have a lot of seniors this year and I’ve really kind of relied and them for basic routines and what has worked on them in the past when coach Glasgow had them.”
In terms of numbers, the team boasts six seniors on their 16 man roster while the girl’s side has a total of 4 seniors out of their six members.
“I think we have a couple of people that are going to do really well. Figuring out and deciding who’s going to start has been tricky. But, we’re just going with the flow and seeing how the kids are feeling and what they’re doing. But, I’m enjoying the time and learning a lot.”