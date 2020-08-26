The Veedersburg Town Council met at 6 p.m. Aug. 11.
All board members present except Mark Rusk.
Ken Smith called the meeting to order and asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Mike Booe made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Ken Smith mentioned the Student Resource Officer position; there was discussion, but no decisions made.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed the Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• Utilities potholed on Mill and Mitchel Loop as well as Van Buren Loop.
• Work has begun on Van Buren Loop.
• Drainage project is complete N of Blue building.
Wastewater
• Bio monitoring will start September 20th.
• Wasting valve and actuator will ship in October.
• Bug class will be hosted August 20th.
• Jail chewer is operating.
Electrical
• Marker balls are being installed at Milestone – only cost to town is labor
• Capacitor banks received and being installed on 8th St.
• New Wave is off of old poles from loop project.
Projects
• CCMG 2020-1 awaiting Payment & Performance bonds then will issue NTP to DC Construction – Mr. Scott will contact Eric at HWC Engineering.
Pool, Park, Trail
• Bellinger’s replaced 2 trees at the park. – 1 yr. warranty on trees – will check with Teresa Cooper, member of Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission (VRC), about trees.
• Informed Hesler to proceed with paving of West end of Trail and West parking Lot.
Request(s)
• Electric:
• Wastewater:
• Water/Street:
• Town Manager:
o Grinding of 3 stumps
Gregg Excavating $1,800.
Council recommends asking the VRC for funding of the stump removal by Gregg Excavating.
David Leek – resident
Asking for update regarding Tipmont REMC’s attendance to a council meeting earlier this year and what was discussed; Tipmont REMC called the utility office recently and said they are working on models to present to the town.
William Spear – resident
Complaint about properties at 304 & 400 Dewey St. – asking for action to be taken to resolve the junk nuisance – Ken Smith will talk to Ed Wurtsbaugh, town marshal, on what needs to be done to proceed.
Phil Martin – resident
Came to speak to the police department about a complaint regarding a young man driving a Yamaha golf cart erratically down the trail; Council will alert the police department.
Troy Finley recommends new signage stating pedestrians have the right-of-way and discussion was had about the trail.
Council had initially set a closing date of August 9, 2020 for the town swimming pool earlier this year and discussion was had regarding whether or not to keep it open; Mike Booe made a motion to close the pool now, Ken Smith 2nd the motion with unanimous approval. Any pool parties currently scheduled may proceed, but not to schedule any new parties.
Mike Booe stated there was a mold inspection done at the Depot today.
Tom Harrison is going to talk to Officer Wurtsbaugh and Officer Livengood, town marshal and deputy marshal, respectively, to help take care of the town’s residents.
Kristin Allen stated that the utility moratorium is ending on August 14, 2020, unless Governor Holcomb decides to extend it; if there is no extension, utility disconnections of severely delinquent utility accounts will begin August 17, 2020.
Mrs. Allen notified the council that the Notice of Sale adjacent to the Singleton property has been published and the town should be able to wrap it up by the end of the month.
Ken Smith said he will contact Eric at HWC regarding the contractors for the upcoming Community Crossings project and will also talk with Officer Wurtsbaugh and Officer Livengood about taking action on nuisance violations and on Mr. Martin’s complaint.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Ken Smith signed the Income Survey proposal (approved at the July 14, 2020 council meeting) to move forward with the wastewater planning study.
Town Council signed the Docket.