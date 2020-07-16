The Veedersburg Town Board met at 6 p.m. June 23 for its regular meeting. All board members were present.
Ken Smith called the meeting to order and asked to accept the minutes of the previous meeting.
Mark Rusk made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Stu Weliever – Town Attorney
Return to Work Plan – included in prior meeting minutes and is sufficient.
Amended Salary Ordinance –lifeguard pay increase is only change — Mark Rusk made a motion to accept the Amended Salary Ordinance, Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Solicitation Ordinance – Mike Booe made a motion to charge Ten Dollars ($10.00) for non-residents to solicit for seven (7) days and Twenty Dollars ($20.00) for non-residents to solicit for thirty (30) days; and no charge to residents of Veedersburg, but they still must fill out an application, Mark Rusk 2nd the motion with unanimous approval.
Will prepare new ordinance for utility payment timeline.
Mike Booe asked Mr. Weliever what is the process for nuisance violations and he explained the a couple options.
Troy Finley asked Mr. Weliever about property owned by Mjar Futures/Jeff Bieneman – Council asked Jesse Scott, Town Manager, to check property and cite him with an ordinance violation if necessary.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed the Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• Kennedy Water loop Project is underway.
• Fine grading W. end ditch.
• Investigating sink holes on 5th & College and 4th & Railroad.
• 1st NTB advertisement for CCMG 2020-1 released on 6-22-20.
• Nathaniel Butts starts tomorrow 20 hrs./week
Wastewater
• Repaired leaking airline in plant 1.
• Mustang corral hookup – discussion about possible wastewater hook-up
• Rake pump in Plant 2 is at Midwest electric for diagnosis.
Electrical
• Downtown loop project is 50% complete.
• 3 phase lines have been mowed beneath.
• Working with Duke on switching at 8th St. substation
Sign Project
• Work is complete awaiting Substantial completion meeting to be scheduled by VS.
Pool, Park, Trail
• Will be installing bollard fencing on W. end.
• Susan Linker asked about Clock downtown – Council requested electrical dept. to look at clock – if any expense, present Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission (VRC) with funding request
• Hesler Paving quote for trail and parking lot at municipal building – Council will wait until July to make a decision
Ed Wurtsbaugh – Town Marshal
Police truck is in Greencastle getting outfitted
Officer Austin to attend police academy August to November – Cost is $545.00 and $9.95/day for evening meals and he may need other items purchased to attend. Officer Livengood will also function as Student Resource Officer during Officer Austin’s academy training.
Amanda Froedge – Pool Manager
Requested purchase of new puddle-jumpers/life jackets for pool – Kristin Allen will check funding availability
Requested a pool phone – Mrs. Allen will check options for phone and make purchase.
David Singleton – resident
Interested in purchasing a 50x75 lot adjacent to his property – Council agreed to sell the lot to Mr. Singleton for $1000.00 – Mr. Weliever will sale draft documents.
David Leek – resident
Asked Mr. Weliever what it takes to expand town limits and annexation – had discussion on the matter.
Researched Town Ordinance 2019-03 and found tarped vehicle are not legal, also included in state statute
Overhanging trees – are they homeowner’s responsibility – yes, unless it is a -2-phase or 3-phase line.
RahmTech contract –Council would like to see a proposed contract.
McClain matter – Ken Smith will contact town’s insurance agent for status update.
Mark Summers – President of VRC
Presented bid from Keystone Builders to stabilize Depot basement for $81,500, plus $2,800 for French drain — Mark Rusk made a motion to accept the bid and Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Glen Wallace – resident
Notified council of noise and trash nuisance at neighboring property – Mr. Scott said an ordinance violation was served on 2/21/20 – Council would like to forward matter to Mr. Weliever to pursue.
Mike Booe recommended the new trustee’s office to be in the community room so it is ADA accessible, as long as fire dept. is agreeable to a small remodel of their locker room – Mike Booe and Troy Finley will draw up plans for remodel and get estimates. Funding may be split between the trustee and VRC, but will need further discussion.
Bob Burgner – Van Buren Volunteer Fire Dept.
Notified council there is a low spot in back parking lot of fire station.
Mark Rusk said Veedersburg Revitalization Association is planning to have their Scarecrow Jubilee in September.
Kristin Allen presented the bills to be authorized and signed; and asked if a blood drive can be held in the community room in July or August – Council unanimously approved.
Council signed the Amended Salary Ordinance.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Docket Signed.
Meeting Adjourned.