Repairs to some valves in the high/middle school kitchen were made Sept. 2 and school was in session Sept. 3 in the Covington Community School Corporation.
Superintendent Kevin Smith wrote a note on social media, dated Sept. 2, outlining what happened.
“First of all, I apologize for the inconvenience caused by the decision to close the school buildings today (Sept. 2),” he wrote. “With this, I want to advise that CCSC’s educational facilities will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 3 for in-person instruction.
“The issue at hand, leading to the closure today, was identified late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning when following a response by the Covington Fire Department to a false fire alarm, an odor of natural gas was uncovered in the high/middle school kitchen. An investigation, which included representatives of the fire department, school corporation staff, and Vectren, identified the need to replace five (5) values on lines providing the flow of gas to our kitchen equipment. The repairs and upgrades have been completed.
“I want to thank everyone involved in ensuring a timely response to the identified corrective action,” he wrote. “This includes Fire Chief Garth Kagels and his team, Vectren technicians who responded immediately to our call for assistance, J.R. Kelly Construction’s on site supervisor Chris Burke, Dwight Brown of Quality Plumbing and Heating, our building leaders - Mrs. Karrfalt and Mr. Sowers, Ms. Foley, Mike Howard and Gary Cooper for their committed attention to ensure the repairs were effectively completed to allow us to return to the buildings tomorrow.”