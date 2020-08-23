February 27, 2020. Just prior to the current coronavirus pandemic, 69 firefighters from around the State of Indiana were informed they were to meet in the Indiana State House at 8 a.m. on this date to commemorate their once in a lifetime achievement of having served as a volunteer firefighter for 50 years.
Among those firefighters were two men from Hillsboro, Gordon Foster and Danny Harshbarger. Dan is a native of Hillsboro and Gordon came from Galesburg, Illinois, via Breese, Illinois, then Bloomfield, Indiana, as he had just been promoted tot he manager’s position at the Wickes Lumber Company in Hillsboro. By coincidence, that is where Dan was employed. That was in September of 1969.
Flash forward to May, 1970. Gordon with wife Sherry and their four children, Jody, Shelly, Darcy and son Danny, just going on two, had rented a large home on the edge of town. It had a very large pasture that was pretty scruffy looking so they decided to burn it off and start fresh. Having been a city dweller for most of his life, he didn’t understand the workings of grass fires and how quickly they could get out of hand. When it did, they only logical move was to call for help from the local fire department.
They arrived very quickly for a volunteer fire department and soon had it all out. The next day, the fire chief at the time, Karl Jahnke, knocked on Gordon’s door and handed him a rain coat, a pair of thick rubber gloves and a helmet and told him he was now on the fire department and to come to the station to find a pair of boots that would fit him.
Creep forward 50 years and we find ourselves almost to the Indiana State H ouse being driven by that little boy, son Danny with one of my grandchildren, Wesley Fishero, the current Hillsboro Chief, riding in the back.
After a briefing on what was to come, we left the meeting floor and proceeded to the House Chambers where State Representative Randy Frye read a resolution he had written to commemorate our achievements. We received a standing ovation as well as several thank you speeches from House Members that had been served at one time by volunteer firefighters.
Then it was on to meet the Governor in his office. Everyone got to shake his hand and converse with him one on one for about an hour. We went back to the meeting area for lunch and those in attendance were asked to tell a story about their past service or describe why it was life 50 years ago when they joined their local departments.
At approximately 1:30 we were told we could go to the Senate chambers where it was a virtual carbon copy of the trip to the House Chambers. We returned tot he meeting area for some speeches and finally the awards, more pictures, and finally told we could return to our respective towns.
During one of the speeches, the speaker state the following: “In case on one thought about this, 50 years times 69 firefighters comes to 3,450 years of service these people have just completed. WOW.”
The entire presentation was a concerted effort by the I.V.F.A. or Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association in which Fountain, Warren and Vermilion counties represent District 11-B. The I.V.F.A. is based in Evansville and represents approximately 15,000 Indiana volunteers. District 11-B is represented by The Tri-County Firefighters Association.
I wish I could remember how many times I have heard this statement from volunteers, “If I had a regular job that I had to work this hard at and actually get paid, I would quit in a heartbeat.
“Thanks for your support, Gordon W. Foster and Danny Harshbarger.”