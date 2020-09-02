Covington hosted West Vigo on the soccer pitch for the fourth game in eight days and the Trojans looked tired in picking up a 4-2 victory.
Logan Pinkerton scored the first of his three goals in the game in the 22nd minute off an assist by Anibel Perez who then scored six minutes later thanks to an assist by Rico Mandolini.
Two minutes later, West Vigo pulled within 2-1, but Mandolini found Pinkerton for a third Trojan goal before halftime.
After the break, the Vikings added another goal, but Pinkerton put the match out of reach with his third goal, again being assisted by Perez, for a final 4-2 score.
On Thursday, Covington traveled to South Vermillion and Pinkerton picked up his second hat trick in a row as he scored once unassisted and once each from passes by Mandolini and Savion Waddell.
South Vermillion managed a goal in the 36th minute, so it was 3-1 at the half.
After the break, Kolten Haymaker fed Mandolini for a goal and in the final minute, Waddell took a pass from Bradley Lewsader for a 5-1 score that gave the Trojans the win and a 5-0 record.
In 2021, Covington will be starting a varsity girls’ soccer team, but their fans got a preview on Thursday at South Vermillion when there was a 70-minute, junior varsity contest where the entire Trojan roster consisted of the eleven healthy female members of the squad.
Covington opened the scoring in the eighth minute and added another 54 seconds later.
The hosts responded in the 19th minute, but Covington pushed two more past the Wildcat keeper to take a 4-1lead into the intermission.
Coming out of the break, the Trojans picked up a penalty kick goal and added a last goal in the fiftieth minute that made the final score 6-1.
Picking up two of the goals for Covington were Daisy Goeppner and Eliza Holycross while Shiann Haymaker and Emily Holycross had one each.