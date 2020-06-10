”Snoddy’s” Coal Creek Cemetery located 7.1 miles south of Covington, Indiana sits in the middle of peaceful wooded scenery. Coal Creek flows past the cemetery on the west side. The cemetery is a perfect destination for a nice Sunday drive. It is the final resting place of several families with local history connections. It is actually two separate cemeteries. The “old” part located to the north side of Snoddy’s Road is Snoddy’s Cemetery located in Wabash Township and sits on the southwest corner of land owned currently by John Nail. This is a closed cemetery; meaning burials no longer take place here. The old cemetery is maintained by the board that oversees the Coal Creek Cemetery located south across Snoddy’s Road. Coal Creek Cemetery is an active cemetery and is located in Fulton Township, at 2351 West Snoddy Road. “Snoddy’s” is attached to this cemetery to distinguish another Fountain County Coal Creek Cemetery located in Richland Township.
The “old” Snoddy’s Cemetery is the final resting place of Samuel I. Snoddy and some of his family members. Descendants of John Hardesty are also here. Snoddy and Hardesty had purchased Headley saw and grist Mill together in 1851. Hardesty later sold his half to George Mosier who later sold to Samuel I. Snoddy. Mr. Snoddy tore the mill down and rebuilt a flourmill and developed the land around the mill creating Snoddytown. He sold the Mill to a couple of his sons who built a new dam in 1906. The mill was torn down in 1980 by then owner Betty Snoddy Hembrey. The dam is still there. Other old names that can be found on the old side are: Abernathy, Allen, Elwell, Keller, McLain, Penner, Ricketts, Robbins, Scratcher, Snyder Shoemaker, Thomas, Richardson, Yocum and others.
It is speculated that Coal Creek cemetery (the new side) in Fulton Township burials began about 1900. That date is the earliest death dates that can be found. Local history books state that Wilson Richardson donated land for a church to be built in 1896 at the Northwest corner of the land where the cemetery is currently located. It was dedicated as the United Brethren by Rev. R.J. Newgent and known as Coal Creek Chapel. It was abandoned and eventually torn down about 1970. The cemetery property deed states Wilson F. Richardson sold 3.5 acres of land immediately surrounding the church to the Coal Creek Cemetery Association in 1922 for $375. Wilson F. Richardson died five years later and was buried in the cemetery. Wilson was a descendant of Daniel Richardson Sr., the first landowner (1822) Wabash Township that later became Fulton Township.
Many family names can be found on the new side of folks who were a part of the Coal Mine boom of the 1870’s at Stringtown. Most were coal miners but some were mine owners or those who leased the mines. A few of the names are; Rowell, Berto, Martin, McLain, Mycroft, Snoddy, Spoonamore, Winters, Thomas and others.
Several generations of the Snoddy family held various positions on the Cemetery board over the years. Betty Snoddy Hembrey, the last “Snoddy” board member resigned at the end of 2011. Betty passed in 2014 and of course buried here.
Getting board members is not an easy task. By 2013 there were only three members, President Kim McKinney, Treasurer Buffy White and Secretary Kim Martin. Fortunately, the Rick and Betty Rahm family of Stringtown have been donating their time and money to help. They have picked up trash and sticks, met with monument setters, mowed, donated a new cemetery sign, flagpole, United States flag and military flag and see that the flags are hung and taken care of. There is more than one generation of Rahms buried at Coal Creek Cemetery.
In September of 2018, President Kim McKinney died unexpectedly. Kim, who also lived at Stringtown, took great care of the cemetery. I remember one winter Kim had to mark a grave in knee high snow when no one else could get down there. She and her grandsons would clean up the cemetery also. They put out and picked up Memorial flags. Kim is buried here as well as several family members.
It has been hard to find a replacement for Kim, but I am happy to announce that Ron Crowder has recently accepted the position of President. Ron has been a board member in the past and many Crowder names can be found in the cemetery. Buffy White continues as the Treasurer. Buffy has been on the board for over 10 years. Kim Martin has been a member almost 9 years. Buffy and Kim have 5 generations of family buried in the two cemeteries. If you are interested in any information regarding the cemetery please contact Buffy 765-585-0821 or Kim 765-793-4123 or Ron 765-793-2880.
Like all cemeteries financial support for the upkeep of the cemetery is crucial. The board members receive no money. We are volunteers and actually spend our own money on office supplies and postage needs.
When you purchase a burial spot you receive a deed and that becomes your land. You do need to follow certain guidelines set by the cemetery board such as not planting trees and notifying a board member if selling your lot or having a monument set up. Purchasing a burial lot does not include the cost of mowing and maintaining said lot. Memorial Day used to be a traditional time of year when family members would make a donation to cemeteries to offset the cost of mowing for the upcoming summer. It seems to be a forgotten tradition anymore. Please consider donating to any cemetery you have family in.
Shaun Smith’s mowing crew has been mowing since 2017. Shaun has family buried at Coal Creek Cemetery. Coal Creek would like to have the cemetery mowed every week but we cannot do that without funds. We have to look at what we have every spring and divide that by what each mowing costs and that’s how many times we can have it mowed. The cost to mow every week from May through September would be about $6,000 at the present rate. Cost of gas can make the price fluctuate. The last few years we have only had a budget of about $3,800 to $4,200. Any amount donated is helpful. Another helpful way is when a family member passes away; in lieu of flowers you can have donations go the Coal Creek Cemetery or a cemetery of your choice. To make a donation to Coal Creek Cemetery send a check to Coal Creek Cemetery in care of Buffy White, 1001 2nd St. Covington, IN 47932.
Regardless of where your loved ones are buried, please help defray mowing and upkeep cost with a donation.