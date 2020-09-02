It was supposed to be Seeger’s athleticism versus Fountain Central defensive movement when the Patriots hosted the Mustangs in volleyball on Aug. 31 and it was, but those assets did not determine the outcome.
Seeger won in three games, going 25-15, 25-10 and 25-15 as the Mustangs got to the right places on the floor but struggled to complete accurate passes after they received the ball.
“I’m not sure what was wrong tonight,” Alyssa Larson, the Fountain Central head coach said. “We were just off. If we received well, we didn’t pass it cleanly to the setter. If the setter got it, we’d hit the ball into the net. It just wasn’t our night.”
Seeger hopped into an early 5-2 lead, but the visitors responded to pull within two at 8-6 and then closed to one at 12-11 before the Patriots went on a 13-4 run to close out game one.
Game two saw Fountain Central fall behind 7-1 forcing Larson into calling a timeout that led to her team getting the serve back, but only temporarily slowing down the hosts who opened an 11-4 lead on the way to the 25-10 win.
In the third game, the Patriots lead 10-3 before the Mustangs began to claw their way back into the game, trading serves and occasionally picking up as many as four points in a row before a late Seeger spurt made the final score 25-15.
Larson said that Seeger was the first team “to hit at us” and that tactic seemed to bother her team, adding, “It shows we have plenty to work on, but we played as a team and fought to the end.”
Patriot head coach Diane Hearn thought her team showed they were athletic even though they are young.
“We’ve got three and sometimes four sophomores out there along with two juniors and a senior, so we’re not very experienced but I think we were quicker at times.”
She closed by saying that, in this time of Covid-19, “It’s a blessing every time we step on the floor either for a game or for practice, so we’re just going to go out, have fun and enjoy being able to play.”