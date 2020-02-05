It was senior night on Thursday when the North Vermillion girls’ basketball team hosted the West Vigo Vikings and came away with a 48-35 win in their last regular season game.
The contest started with both teams playing sluggish basketball as it took about 90 seconds before any team scored and over three minutes before the two squads could break a 2-2 tie.
The opening period saw West Vigo hit a pair of three-pointers, but the Falcons responded with four free throws and a lay-up, all by Rylee Dowers for an 8-8 score.
The Vikings would hold a 12-10 lead after one quarter when they made a basket and a pair of free throws against only two from the line by Ava Martin of North Vermillion.
“I think it was senior night that did it,” Mark Switzer, the Falcon head coach, said about the slow start. “We wanted to win that final home game and I think we were too careful.”
Action picked up in the second period as the hosts returned to the aggressive play that has been their hallmark most of the season.
McKenzie Crowder opened the period with a fast-break lay-up and then Dowers drove to the hoop followed by a pair of free throws by Hannah Ellis for a 16-12 Falcon lead.
Dowers made two more baskets before the Vikings finally reached the scoreboard with 3:27 left in the second quarter with, as before, a pair of three-pointers to pull within two at 20-18, but those would be the last points for the visitors in the first half.
North Vermillion went on to score five more, three from Ellis and two from Crowder, to take a 29-18 lead into halftime.
Action once again slowed down after the intermission as the teams combined for five points in the first three minutes, a lay-up by Crowder and a trey for the Vikings.
Dowers and Martin then made consecutive baskets for the Falcons, but West Vigo hit another three and a lay-up to cut the margin under double-digits at 35-26.
The final 1:42 of the period saw Martin make a pair from the line against a runner from the visitors for a 37-28 score going into the fourth quarter.
The final eight minutes opened with two Falcons baskets and a Viking three-pointer, but then the hosts began to increase their lead.
Ellis made a pair of free throws, Callie Naylor hit one and Dowers downed a lay-up to make it 46-31.
The final two minutes saw two baskets by the visitors and one lay-up from Crowder that gave the Falcons a 48-35 victory.
“It was our goal coming into this game to win it,” Switzer said. “We wanted a win to give us momentum going into the sectional and we did it.”
The Falcons get eight days off before they play in the tournament as they do not play until the second night of the sectional.
Asked if that length of layoff would be good or bad for his team and Switzer said, “A little of both, I guess. We got some [injuries] that could heal in that time, but you always like to play.”
The Falcons will face the winner of the Covington versus Faith Christian game in the second game at Attica on Friday, February 7 with the victor in that contest moving to the sectional final.