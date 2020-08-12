Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana offers scholarships to graduating seniors in the amount of $1,000 for each year they attend higher education up to a maximum of 4 years, according to information from the organization.
Scholarships are awarded within the six-county service area which includes Benton, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Vermillion and Warren. The scholarship is offered in memory of Joan E. Cline who was the executive director of CAPWI until her passing in December 2004. Joan dedicated her life to helping families and individuals become self-sufficient. Of the many tools utilized to achieve that goal, education is primary. Joan believed that assistance through higher education was necessary.
Through this scholarship, CAPWI continues Joan’s work in helping these outstanding young students attain their individual educational and career goals.
The 2020 recipient of the Joan Cline Memorial Scholarship is Corinne Moore. Moore attended Covington High School and resides in Covington with her parents, Andy and Sally Moore. Corinne plans to attend DACC to study Physical Therapy. Corinne played softball, golf, soccer, was the manager of the boys’ basketball and football teams, and a member of the National Honor Society. In her spare time, she volunteers at the Methodist Church in Covington and for the Covington Youth Baseball, Softball, and Soccer Leagues. She demonstrates integrity, courage, and productivity in the community.
All services are provided without regard to race, age, color, religion, sex, disability, national origin, ancestry, or status as a veteran.