Soon after the first permanent settlements were made in Fountain County, stone quarrying began. Fine grained sandstone, or whetstone as some call it, was plentiful along the Wabash River and was suitable for foundations, bridge piers, tombstones, millstones, and much more.
The book, Historical Sketches of the Wabash Valley by J. Wesley Whicker has a three page article title, Stone Quarries a Local Industry That Flourished and Died. The first quarry he mentions was once operated by Rev. James Killin about a mile north of Bethel Church that mainly produced tombstones. According to the diary of Elizabeth Killin, the Killen’s moved from Independence to the quarry near Riverside in 1839 and lived in the area until 1853. They were active members of Bethel Church and many outstanding examples of tombstones produced in the Killin quarry are evident in Bethel Church and Cemetery listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1995 and a project to repair and preserve them was recently begun. Tombstone production in the Killin quarry ended when prettier, but less durable, white marble was shipped in via the Wabash and Erie Canal.
Two stone quarries were started near Riverside and the Wabash Railroad ran spurs into each of them. Remnants of the railroad beds, ties with spikes, and pieces of rail can still be seen in both. The quarry nearest to Riverside was shut down first, leaving a machinery platform and very few stones, but the quarry a little further west has hundreds of large blocks of stone scattered in piles. As late as 1966 they were still organized in tall stacks as if they were staged for additional processing and/or shipment, and neighborhood children found it a popular place to play. Indiana Department of Geology annual reports in the 1890’s list the two quarries at Riverside as being among the largest, with high quality stone. The Guyer and Burchby Stone Company of Lafayette ran advertisements in the 1890’s for stone products from the Riverside Stone quarry. There is one tombstone in Bethel Cemetery from the Riverside quarry, dated 1895.
The Wabash Railroad owned and operated the Stone Cut Quarry near Attica until they began using stone from the Bernhart quarry along the C&EI RR in Warren County, and the Carmichael quarry in Williamsport. Mr. and & Mrs. Lewis Town managed the Stone Cut Quarry and boarding house, and up to 75 people worked there. There were many other stone quarries in the area, two of which deserve mentioning. The Flint Stone Mil in Davis Township was served by the Wabash Railroad and closed about 1918.
There was also a store, blacksmith shop, and boarding house at Flint. Thousands of years ago American Indians used the same hard flint stone, known to anthropologists as “Attica Chert,” for their tools and weapons, and artifacts of this have been found hundreds of miles away. The Rostone Quarry began in 1927 and a Canadian company used stone from it until the early 1980’s. The colorful façade of the Devon Theater in Attica and green panels between the windows of the Fountain County Courthouse in Covington were made with raw material quarried in Davis Township, processed, and manufactured into building stone by the Rostone Corporation. Cement and high quality imported stone put an end to the local stone quarries, an important part of American history we still benefit from today.