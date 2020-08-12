The Hillsboro Town Board conducted it's second live meeting since the pandemic brought such meetings to a standstill. Social distancing, wearing masks and the number of people allowed was strictly enforced.
The Town Marshal was called to duty in Covington before the meeting began as a severe storm had just struck in that area knocking down trees and power lines.
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 P.M. and roll call showed all present except for Marshal Rainey. The first order of business was to approve the July 13 Public Hearing and the July 13 meeting minutes. They were approved as read. Ordinance violations, of which there were many, was next on the agenda. Most of the violations were for debris in yards and weeds. Some had been partially or totally abated while several were to receive a letter from the Town Attorney.
Next were individual remarks by each board member, then a report from Stu Weliever who is working on several items but had no report at this time. At this time, Board President Ed Moyer stated that on October 15, T.D.S. would no longer carry the Town website. The President has been researching and found that Go Daddy.com would take it over for nearly the same fee. There may be a brief lack of service during that time however.
Next up was Utilities Superintendent, Tom Fishero. Tom stated that the well cleaning had been completed and was working very well.
All that remains is to get it re-certified which is already underway.
Tom is currently working on a apprentice program for the superintendents job and has found that Hillsboro would qualify for a grant to help pay for the training. He will have more to report at a later date.
Marshal Rainey left information with the Town Clerk which she relayed to the Board. He is in need of several supplies that are within his budget and he would like to get a radio-repeater that would boost the radio transmission and reception as it is not very good in most of the town and very poor within the Police Station and the Town Hall. The marshal also stated that the reserves are not quite ready for duty yet, but possibly within the next month. He also stated that he is currently working on a grant to buy more bulletproof vests for the reserves.
Due to several requests from citizens asking about having a farmers market in Hillsboro, town clerk, Angie Golia has been researching the rules and regulations and listed the following; We could add this to the Town insurance program for $50. It would be set up for July, August, September, & October. Spaces would be $15 or $20. There are a lot of rules based on what you are selling. For instance, if you want to sell home baked food or just vegetables, each has their own rules and regulations. Angie volunteered to be in charge of the project free of charge if the Board approves. This would take place in the first block of Water Street on Saturdays that Myers Dinner Theatre did not have a show. It would be held from 8 a.m.-noon. Golia is in the process of making a face book page that will have all the details. The board gave the approval for her to proceed.
Golia also reported that two air purifiers had been installed in the town hall that had been previously approved. The budget for 2021 is ready. The public hearing will be in September and the adoption meeting will be Oct. 12.
After a motion to pay the bills, a local citizen spoke in regard to his ordinance violation and asked what he had to do to comply. At the completion of the discussion, the meeting was adjourned.