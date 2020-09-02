COVID-19 has brought much uncertainty to employment and food insecurities, according to information from the Fountain & Warren County Health Department. The department has implemented a food pantry with hygiene products to supplement these needs during this time.
The first food pickup was Aug. 20 and served 78 families within the bi- county area. The Fountain & Warren County Health Department food pantry will have pickup once a month.
Those who have questions are asked to please call (765) 762-3035. People can also follow the department on the Fountain & Warren County Facebook page.