The Young at Heart ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces a Care Bag program for older adults in Fountain County.
According to Senior Pastor Greg McDonald in a news release, the program is designed to help boost seniors’ morale during isolation.
“The COVID virus continues to negatively impact the quality of life for older adults, and the upcoming flu season and winter weather will make separation from family and friends even more dire.
“We want seniors to know they are not forgotten by providing items that can help them pass the time enjoyably and safely while confined, whether it be in their own home or apartment, or in an institutional setting.”
Care Bags, McDonald says, will contain recreational material, snacks, shelf stable food, personal toiletries, winter safety information and other useful items.
Individuals and organizations may request a Care Bag for a Fountain County senior by calling the Hillsboro Nazarene Church, (765) 798-2350, or the Young at Heart coordinator, (765) 793-7285. Callers should leave their name and phone number, and the name and address of the Care Bag recipient. Beginning September 14th, arrangements may be made for Care Bag pick-ups or for outside delivery to the recipient’s address. The number of Care Bags is limited by available funding.
Funding for the Care Bag program is provided by the Attica Community Foundation, Covington Community Foundation, Southeast Fountain Community Foundation and the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.