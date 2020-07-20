Fountain County 4-H 10-year members are being recognized.
They include:
Name: Ashley Crowder
Parents: Kyle and Denise Crowder
4-H Club: Rowdy Ramblers
Projects: 10 years Swine, 10 years Beef, Floriculture, Photography, Scrapbooking, and other various projects
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has had a huge impact on my life by helping me grow as a person and has helped me be more involved in agriculture and my community. It has also taught me life skills that I will use far into my future.
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to major in Agribusiness
Special Awards: 2019 Master Showman, Grand Champion Floriculture, Champion Hamp Gilt, Champion Simmental Heifer, 4th Overall Gilt, Champion Duroc Barrow
Name: Caleb Ellmore
Parents: Ryan and Megan Ellmore
4-H Club: Covington Crazy Clovers
Projects: 10 years Swine, Beef, Crops, Shooting Sports
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has impacted my life because it has taught m self-discipline, responsibility, and perseverance.
Future Plans: Attend Indiana Wesleyan University to major in Business Management and minor in Entrepreneurship while playing football.
Special Awards: Intermediate-Senior Beef Showman, 2015 Overall Beef Showman, 2016 Grand Heifer, 2015 Res. Grand Heifer, 2012 Res. Grand B&R Barrow, Grand B&R Steer and Gilt, 2018 4th Overall Heifer, 2016 Champion Lightweight Gilt, 2013 Champion Sim-Solution Heifer
Name: Bryce Galloway
Parents: Brandon and Margo Galloway
4-H Club: Rowdy Ramblers
Projects: 10 years Beans, 10 years Swine
How 4-H Impacted My Life: I feel I have learned many life lessons through 4-H.
Future Plans: Attend Parkland College in the fall through Birkey’s program
Name: Hunter Galloway
Parents: Brandon and Margo Galloway
4-H Club: Rowdy Ramblers
Projects: 10 years Crops, 10 years Swine
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has taught me a few life lessons and I met a lot of great people along the way.
Future Plans: Attend an undecided college to major in Agribusiness eventually managing hog farms
Name: Mallory Galloway
Parents: Andy Galloway and Lori Jordan
4-H Club: Rowdy Ramblers
Projects: 10 years Swine, 10 years Crops, 10 years Hay & Forages, Cats, Foods
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has positively impacted my life in several areas. I have learned to be an effective communicator, a strong leader, and the importance of being part of a team. The skills I have I have developed through ten years in 4-H has led me to where I am today. I will take the lessons I have learned and apply them to my journey in college and into adulthood.
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to study Business
Name: Julia Harshbarger
Parents: Brian and Abby Harshbarger
4-H Club: Cain Wildcats
Projects: 10 years Beef, Goats
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has helped me learn about dedication and a good work ethic and an appreciation for a job done well.
Future Plans: Enter into the healthcare field
Special Awards: Participating in Master Showmanship
Name: Eli Kirkpatrick
Parents: John and Gretchen Kirkpatrick
4-H Club: Rowdy Ramblers
Projects: 10 years Woodworking, 10 years Beef, Swine, Gardening, Foods
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4- has impacted my life in more ways than I can count. Not only have I learned so many valuable lessons regarding the care and health of livestock, but I have also learned work ethic, responsibility, and how to handle disappointment.
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to study Animal Agribusiness
Special Awards: 3x Grand Champion Woodworking, 3x Rate of Gain Steer, 4-H Mentor and Camp Counselor, Grand Champion Gardening
Name: Faith Lancaster
Parents: Donald and Shelley Lancaster
4-H Club: Wabash-Fulton Lucky Clovers
Projects: 10 years Sewing, Shooting Sports
How 4-H Impacted My Life: I have learned time management and how to pay attention to details.
Future Plans: Attend Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods to become a school counselor
Name: Mackenzie Livengood
Parent: Shelby Pineda
4-H Club: Wabash Fulton Lucky Clovers
Projects: 10 years Photography, Swine, Dairy Goats, Gift wrapping, Fie Arts, Cake Decorating, Sheep
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has been a fun summer activity that has helped teach me responsibility while creating amazing memories and making new friends.
Future Plans: Attend University of Indianapolis to study Mechanical Engineering
Name: Alexis Martin
Parents: Ira and Laurie Martin
4-H Club: Van Buren Country Kids
Projects: Scrapbook, Misc. Crafts, Needlecraft, Floriculture, Photography B&W Salon Print
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has taught me many valuable lessons. The one thing I will take with me is participating in the fair with my friends. 4-H brings the community together and that is really special.
Future Plans: Attend Vincennes University and major in Elementary/Special Education
Special Awards: Multiple blue ribbons & Reserve Champion ribbons
Name: Madelyn Massey
Parents: RJ and April Massey
4-H Club: Jackson Hoosier Harvesters
Projects: Dairy Goats, Fine Arts, Photography
Name: Olivia McGurk
Parents: Drew and Tamiko McGurk
4-H Club: Wabash Fulton Lucky Clovers
Projects: 10 years Beef, Photography, Cake Decorating, Goats, Drawing
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has made e an independent individual, shaped m work ethic, and given me strong leadership abilities
Future Plans: Attend Montana State University to study Hospitality Management
Special Awards: 2011 County Fair Champion Cake Decorating, 2013 County Fair Res. Grand Heifer, 2013 County Fair Res. Grand Steer, and a profuse amount of awards won at the state fair with her beef animals.
Name: Eric Medley
Parents: Scott and Amie Medley
4-H Club: Cain Wildcats
Projects: 10 years Horse & Pony, 10 years Swine, Beef
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has taught me a lot over the years about responsibility and has given me many friendships that I will carry for the rest of my life.
Future Plans: Attend Southern Utah University for Helicopter training
Special Awards: Reserve Grand Champion, Junior Gamin High-Point Winner
Name: Reagan Oswalt
Parents: Eric and Angel Oswalt
4-H Club: Mill Creek Go-Getters
Projects: Swine, Electricity
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has taught me how to be responsible, how to work through tough times and come out with great success, and time management.
Future Plans: Attend IUPUI to major in Pre-Dental Hygiene
Special Awards: Multiple breed champions in swine and blue ribbons in electricity
Name: Chloe Shoaf
Parents: Kevin and Amanda Shoaf
4-H Club: Jackson Hoosier Harvesters
Projects: 10 years Sewing, Home Environment, Child Development, Misc. Crafts, Music, Photography
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has impacted my life in numerous ways, but one of the things I’m most grateful for is he opportunities it has given me. Opportunities to learn, to grow, and to serve my community.
Future Plans: Take classes online for psychology and criminal justice in hopes of becoming a victim advocate for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.
Special Awards: I’ve been blessed to receive a grand champion award, three reserve grand champion awards, several champion and reserve champion awards, and a special merit award from the state fair last year.
Name: Aidan Shumaker
Parents: Robin Curry and Tim Shumaker
4-H Club: Van Buren Country Kids
Projects: Beef, Electricity, Rabbit
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H introduced me to agriculture, which has exposed me to countless opportunities, and has made a big impact on my future career plans.
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to major I Agriculture Systems Management
Special Awards: Van Buren Country Kids President 2019 — Current
Name: Andrew Sillery
Parents: Bruce and Jill Sillery
4-H Club: Richland Clever Clovers
Projects: Swine, Computers, Soil & Water, Weeds, Cats, ATV Safety
How 4-H Impacted My Life: Through raising and showing swine each year, I learned a lot about animal science and showmanship. Through the projects, I have learned about planning and organizing. I have had fun working in the Junior Leaders stand and getting to know the 4-H kids from other clubs.
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to major in Computer Science