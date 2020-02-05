In the second game of a girls/boys doubleheader, the Fountain Central boys defeated the North Newton Spartans in a game that was not as close as the final 69-66 score made it look.
The Mustangs opened the game on a 14-5 run getting baskets from three players including treys from Andrew Shabi and Cody Linville.
North Newton followed that with three free throws to cut the margin to six, but Colton Robinson and Linville responded with a basket apiece and Jake Smith added two free throws that made it 20-8 after one period.
In a game that saw run after run by both teams, the Spartans made the next one, outscoring their hosts 7-2 with the lone Mustang bucket coming from Carson Eberly off a pass from Smith for a 22-15 score.
The teams then traded miniature runs of four points each and then swapped three-point shots with Mason Larkin hitting the one for Fountain Central.
Shabi hit a trey just before the buzzer ended the second quarter to give the Mustangs a 36-28 lead at halftime.
“I thought we were playing aggressively,” Phil Shabi, the Fountain Central head coach, said about the first half. “We moved the ball, were able to drive inside and get lay-up or fouls.”
The Mustangs looked as if they were going to blow the Spartans out of the gym as the third period began with three quick baskets, two by Andrew Shabi and one by Eberly for a 42-28 score, but a two-and-a-half minute scoring drought followed and North Newton scored seven straight to halve their deficit.
Linville got things going again for Fountain Central as he took a pass from Cole Kirkpatrick and made a lay-up.
The Spartans came back with a pair of free throws, but Shabi hit a trey that more than counteracted them.
Yet, when the third quarter was over, the margin between the two teams was the same as at the half, eight points, at 52-44.
Shabi continued his scoring as the fourth period began, converting two three-point plays around a free throw by the visitors for a 58-45 lead.
“We had that 58-45 lead and wanted to run our circle offense,” Phil Shabi said. “We are supposed to move the ball around until we get open lay-ups, but instead we got the ball inside but forced some shots.”
North Newton began to find their shooting eyes, while the Mustangs were forcing and often missing those inside shots, all of which allowed the Spartans to begin to close the gap on their hosts.
The Mustangs, drawing fouls on some of their lay-up attempts, went to the line and twice missed the front ends of one-and-ones while the Spartans were scoring five in row.
With 2:53 left in the game, North Newton hit a jumper to trim the margin to five at 60-55 and then added a free throw.
Fountain Central, in the double bonus, missed both of the free throws they earned on their next possession and the visitors followed with a lay-up for 60-58 score.
Smith went to the line and snapped the Mustang free throw jinx, making one of two for a 61-58 score, but Eberly fouled out on the ensuing play.
That led to a pair of free throws for the Spartans who had also reached the double bonus, but their shooter missed both of his chances.
Down three, North Newton elected to foul Linville who made both free throws.
The visitors responded with a basket for a 63-60 score and then Shabi made the play of the night on a floor-length pass where he caught the ball and threw it up as he fell out of bounds running full tilt.
It went in for a 65-60 lead with 0:26 on the clock, but three seconds later the Spartans scored again.
North Newton got the ball back, got fouled and made one of two free throws for a 65-63 score with 16 seconds left.
They called a timeout and, returning to the floor, they again fouled Linville who knocked down both free throws with 0:13 on the clock – 67-63 after the makes.
Fountain Central followed with a timeout, but North Newton, getting the ball back after the free throws, hit a three-pointer with two seconds left to make it 67-66.
Having no choice but to try to trap or foul, the Spartans ended up fouling Shabi with 1.2 seconds left and he made both shots for a final score of 69-66.
Phil Shabi had the same reaction to the end of his game as had Coach Tom Anderson after the first contest, namely saying he would like to look at the video to see what happened to allow the opponent to do so much damage late.
“We forced some shots,” he explained. “We missed some shots and got some bad bounces, but I’m not sure how they [made that run]. I’m not sure what else happened, but I know we didn’t run our offense the way we should.”