DANVILLE, ILLINOIS — The Vermilion Heritage Foundation launched its annual Friends of the Fischer campaign Aug. 1. The Friends of the Fischer concept began when an operating renovated theater was still a dream and their support has been instrumental in maintaining ongoing costs, according to information provided.
This year the campaign will provide a variety of giving levels – Lobby ($50), Main Floor ($100), Balcony ($250), Orchestra ($500), Mezzanine ($1,000), Marquee ($2,500), Portia Club ($5,000), Ballroom ($10,000) and Center Stage ($25,000). Donors at the various levels receive perks of membership from a quarterly newsletter and a decal to personal messages on the marquee and utilization of the entire facility for a private event. Each current year’s donors will also be recognized with a plaque displayed on a special donor wall in the theater lobby. The Fischer is working with area Walldog artist, Mike Harper, to create a mural to serve as a background for this display.
The Fischer Theatre was built in 1884 as the Grand Opera House and later operated as a movie house until the 1980’s. Efforts to renovate the building were finally made possible through the generous contribution of Julius W. Hegeler II who funded the physical renovations of the classic structure allowing it to reopen on Sept. 21, 2019 to a sold-out concert by The Lettermen.
Generous donors and faithful patrons however are vital to maintaining ongoing operations, furnishing the building and providing needed equipment and facilities to offer a venue that meets the needs of both nationally known performers and our local performing arts community.
Since re-opening in fall, 2019, the Fischer has offered 35 films, 6 concerts including the Danville Symphony Orchestra, Danville Light Opera musical theater, prominent speakers and has hosted 20 private events in the Portia Room event space on the second floor of the theater. Since the onset of COVID-19, executive director Jason Rome and operations director Ashton Greer have worked to utilize the theater in ways that meet the statewide guidelines. A raffle for a private date night was held in April. Phase 3 private movie showings offered a chance to invite 10 of your closest friends to view a favorite movie on the big screen with concessions included. In July and August, Yoga on the Stage has sold out for morning and afternoon opportunities to workout on the stage of the theater. Movies in Palace Park started on Aug. 8.
See the newly redesigned website at www.ahescher.com for event details or to become a Friend of the Fischer. The Vermilion Heritage Foundation is the 501 ©(3) non-profit that owns the
Fischer.