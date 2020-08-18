The Covington Community School Corporation School Board met for its monthly meeting Aug. 17. The meeting was conducted in alignment with social distancing guidelines.
School corporation athletic director Trent McCormick reviewed a plan for the launch of a girls soccer program with the board. McCormick recommended and introduced Margie Lockhart as the first coach of the Covington Trojans Girls Soccer program.
“Ms. Lockhart has a strong background in coaching soccer,” McCormick said. “She will begin her duties in 2021 and will always have the distinction of being our first coach.”
McCormick informed the board that he has scheduled three junior varsity matches for the fall.
On behalf of the student-athletes McCormick thanked Derek Holycross, girls soccer parent organization representative, for his efforts in gaping make the program possible.
Holycross thanked the board, McCormick and Coach Ryan Sowers for their support while informing them of a donation from Fountain Trust Bank, which will be utilized to fund the launch of the program over the next three years. The generous donation is in the amount of $14,000 for each year — 2020, 2021, 2022.
“We are so very grateful for the support of Fountain Trust,” commented Board President Carolyn Lloyd.
During the business portion of the agenda the board:
— Approved the following hires: Stephanie Hohenstein, CHS aide; Margie Lockhart, girls soccer coach (2021); Trisha LaGue, seventh grade volleyball coach; Makenzie pollard, WRSSC occupational therapist.
— Received the following project updates: the Seventh Street sidewalk replacement project has been completed; due to manufacturing delays the middle school security vestibule project has been moved to September; the WRCTE automotive facility construction project remains on schedule for September completion; the classroom improvement project is moving forward with preparations for the arrival of the Vertical Unit Ventilators scheduled for September; work on the replacement of the elementary school front canopy is scheduled to begin in mid-September, with the project lasting for eight weeks.
— Approved Ms. Beck’s recommendation to accept two out-of-district student transfers
— Approved Ms. Trudie Dillon as financial consultant for the corporation
— Approved the 2020 Teacher Appreciation Grant Policy, with no changes made from the 2019 TAG Policy
— Approved the 2020-21 Teacher Evaluation Manual
— Approved the acceptance of a donation from Fountain Trust Bank for the purpose of supporting the launch of a girls soccer program
— Reviewed the 2020 assessed valuation information for the five townships in the school district.
The next scheduled meeting of the board of trustees is Monday, Sept. 14. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Thank you for your support of our children and of the Covington School Community.