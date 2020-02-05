The Covington girls’ basketball team came into the game where they hosted the Southmont Mounties as a double-digit underdog, but throughout the game, the Trojans played as of the roles were reversed.
In the end, Covington fell by the score of 46-37 in a contest where the final margin was inflated by late free throws as the Trojans fouled in the unsuccessful hope of trading two points for zero or one on each possession.
Southmont opened with a 4-0 run, but the hosts took the lead 5-4 on a three-pointer along with a steal and lay-up from Abby Swaney.
The visitors retook the with a 6-0 spurt, but the Trojans responded with six points of their own on a pair of treys, one from Reese Noble and one from Briley Peyton.
At the end of one quarter, Southmont held a 16-11 lead, but Covington cut into that margin as soon as the second period began as Holly Linville made a lay-up off an assist from Hope Linville.
Shiann Haymaker then hit a three-pointer and a short jumper for the Trojans to give the hosts an 18-16 lead.
The Mounties tied the game on a fast break lay-up, but another Haymaker trey put the Trojans up 21-18 midway through the period.
The teams traded free throws for the remainder of the quarter and at the halftime break, it was Covington 25 and Southmont 21.
After the intermission, the visitors came out and scored five points in a row to retake the lead at 26-25, but Noble hit a jumper to put Covington back on top.
The Trojans added a lay-up and a three-pointer before Southmont made a pair of free throws to close out the third quarter with the visitors trailing 32-28.
The fourth period was basically a free-throw shooting contest as it opened with the Mounties making two out of four with Noble making a pair for Covington.
Southmont made a pair of baskets after that to tie the game at 34-all with 5:09 left and, three minutes later, hit a third to take a 36-34 lead.
“We always seem to have a two-and-a-half minute lapse somewhere in every game,” Travis Brown, the Covington head coach said about falling behind. “We’ve been playing well the last four games, but those few minutes have hurt us.”
Holly Linville then made two of three free throws around a trey from the visitors to keep the Trojans within three at 39-36 with 2:18 remaining.
The Mounties then called a timeout and went into a semi-spread offense and Covington had no choice except to foul, which led to a 3-0 run by the visitors for a 42-36 score with just under a minute left to play.
Briley Peyton made a free throw with 45 seconds left for the last Trojans point, but Southmont then went to the line three times, making four of six shots for the final 46-37 score.
Brown said that he was proud of the attitude and effort shown by his team as well as by their performance on the court.
“We’re going into the sectional playing as good as we have all year,” he said, but then reiterated, “Our goal, of course, is always getting better and we’re doing that right now.”