When North Vermillion hosted Covington in boys’ basketball on Friday night, it was a meeting of two teams at the opposite end of the development cycle.
The host Falcons are a team just starting to find their identity as they are primarily made up of freshmen and sophomores with a smattering of inexperienced upperclassmen.
The Trojans are a team that is ranked in the top ten in 1A and is looking for, at minimum, a sectional championship with hopes of grander titles to follow as the tournament progresses.
That combination, plus the absence of three North Vermillion starters due to illness, made the contest one-sided, yet one that both coaches used to the benefit of their teams.
Adam Ballard, the Covington head coach, did not want his team to think about the development level of the opponent, but rather to run the offenses and defenses he drew up, keeping focused on doing them well, not on the opponent’s results.
Cody Wright, the North Vermillion head coach, wanted his team to do the same, namely run the offense and defense he called, and execute as well as they could.
Both coaches got their wishes granted.
“Our defense did the details, the little things, they have to do,” explained Ballard. “Our offense ran what we wanted to run, always looking to get a good shot for the team, not a good shot for a player.”
After struggling with those items a couple of weeks ago, the Trojans have begun to play more the way Ballard wants to see them play.
“I can’t say we’ve completely turned the corner,” he said, “but we played well last weekend and had a good week of practice. Our attitude has been about getting better and that’s what I’m looking for us to do.”
Wright sees a bright future for his squad, but right now the team, he said, has problems finishing on the offensive end and in battling a bigger, stronger team.
“There were times tonight when we had three freshmen and two sophomores on the floor,” he explained, “and they did what I wanted – play hard, execute our offense and our defense – but we couldn’t finish.”
Wright admitted it is frustrating to see his team run the offense, get a good shot, miss it and see the ball head on a fast break to the other end of the court, but with the Falcon shots not falling, Covington was swarming after the long rebounds and racing to their offensive end.
“We have two problems on offense,” he pointed out. “One is that we’re not very good shooters and two, we’re not able to handle the physical play – we tend to pull up or get knocked off balance.”
Going into the summer, it is those two areas where the Falcons will be working, Wright said, saying that time in the weight room and the gym will help his team be better next season.
“I like how we kept our discipline and did what I asked, no matter who was on the floor,” Wright added, “so now it’s all about using that focus to work on improving.”
Ballard got a chance to play his reserves more than in most games and he, too, liked that there was no drop off in the way the backups worked as a team, saying, “They did what they were supposed to do – play as a team and execute what we do – and not go off on their own.”
The contest started 10-2 in favor of the Trojans and went to 22-3 by the end of the first quarter.
The second period was a three-point shooting contest as Trystan Bush hit a pair and Atticus Blank made one for the Falcons while Daniel Keller, Colton Brown and Caleb Ellmore drained them for the Trojans on the way to a 44-14 halftime score.
North Vermillion continued to hit treys in the third period as Dalton Thomas made a pair against only one from Alex Rodgers of Covington.
“We don’t have the inside players – our tallest guy isn’t six feet – so we have to shoot from outside,” Wright explained. “The long rebounds hurt us – we didn’t follow our shots because we knew Covington liked to run out – but there really wasn’t anything else we could do.”
By the end of the third period, the score was 74-23 and both coaches went to their benches for most of the fourth quarter.
Trey Bever, Duncan Keller and Rodgers hit three-pointers for the Trojans while Thomas added one for the Falcons as the reserves got an opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of a good-sized and appreciative crowd.
When it was over, virtually everyone who was not injured or ill had gotten into the contest whose final score was 88-27.
Covington next plays at South Newton while North Vermillion travels to South Vermillion, the latter being a Wabash River Conference game.